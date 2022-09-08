Samantha Power to visit Sri Lanka to discuss crisis

The Administrator for the U.S. Government’s development agency, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, will arrive in Sri Lanka over the weekend on a two-day official visit.

The US Embassy in Sri Lanka said that the purpose of the visit is to discuss the ongoing economic crisis and strengthen the development partnership between the United States and Sri Lanka.

Samantha Power earlier visited Sri Lanka in 2015 when Mangala Samaraweera was Foreign Minister. (Colombo Gazette)