Rebel SLPP MPs demand equal time to speak

Rebel Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs today demanded equal time to speak in Parliament.

Former Minister Dullas Alahapperuma said that the 13 MPs who crossed over to the opposition benches have not been allocated time by the Government to speak in Parliament.

Alahapperuma said that there are 4 groups from the SLPP that are now sitting as independent MPs in Parliament.

However, he said that only their group has not been given time to speak in Parliament.

He appealed to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to speak to the party leaders and resolve the issue.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa also agreed that the rebel SLPP group must be given time to speak in Parliament.

Leader of the House Susil Premajayantha said that he will look into the matter. (Colombo Gazette)