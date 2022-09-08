Power cuts unlikely over next couple of months

Daily power cuts are unlikely to be enforced over the next couple of months, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said today.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that although daily 1-hour power cuts had been announced over the past 1 week, the power cuts were not enforced.

He said that there has been an excess supply of renewable energy and less demand for electricity.

Ratnayake said that at present almost 70 percent of renewable energy is being produced and over 60 percent of hydro power.

He also said that of the 3 coal power plants 2 are fully operational.

As a result the daily power cuts will most likely not be enforced over the next couple of months.

However, he warned that there is a possibility of Sri Lanka facing a shortage of coal in October.

Ratnayake said that if Sri Lanka runs out of coal in October the 3 coal power plants will be forced to shut down.

He said that if the coal power plants are shut down then daily power cuts will be enforced. (Colombo Gazette)