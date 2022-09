Petitions filed accusing newly appointed State Minister Sanath Nishantha of contempt of court, have been fixed for consideration on 13th September.

Two petitions had been filed in court against the State Minister of making the comments when he was an MP.

The petitioners alleged that Sanath Nishantha had made comments critical of Magistrates who granted bail to the Galle Face protesters.

Sanath Nishantha was today appointed as a State Minister by President Ranil Wickremesinghe. (Colombo Gazette)