Lohan, Pillayan, Sanath Nishantha among new State Ministers

Controversial MPs Lohan Ratwatte, Pillayan and Sanath Nishantha are among new State Ministers appointed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe today.

The new State Ministers took oaths before the President today.

Lohan Ratwatte was accused of threatening to kill prisoners in the Anuradhapura prison last year.

Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan was accused of being involved in abductions and murders in the past.

Sanath Nishantha was accused of being involved in the attack on peaceful protesters at Galle Face and was also accused of making comments in contempt of court. (Colombo Gazette)