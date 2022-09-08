Kohli: Former India captain hits first century in 1,021 days against Afghanistan

Virat Kohli scored his first century in 1,021 days in India’s Asia Cup match against Afghanistan in Dubai.

The 33-year-old, who last hit a century in a Test against Bangladesh on 23 November 2019, made an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls as already-eliminated India made 212-2 from their 20 overs. He hit 12 fours and six sixes to make his first international Twenty20 ton.

Since his last century he has averaged 27.25 in Tests, 35.82 in one-day internationals and 50.60 in T20s.

The former India captain also made 341 runs in the 2022 Indian Premier League, at an average of 22.73.

He has hit five IPL centuries, including four in 2016, in 223 games.

KL Rahul, who was captaining the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, made 62 off 41 balls, while left-arm bowler Fareed Ahmad claimed both wickets.

Kohli’s 122 surpasses Rohit’s previous mark of 118 for the highest individual score by an Indian batter in men’s T20 internationals.

Neither India nor Afghanistan can qualify for the final, which will be contested between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Sunday. (Courtesy BBC)