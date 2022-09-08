Harsha de Silva ready to be arrested

Opposition Parliamentarian Dr. Harsha de Silva today called for his arrest claiming he had been with actress Damitha Abeyratne when she protested at Galle Face.

He told Parliament that thousands protested at Galle Face and stormed the Presidential Secretariat in July.

The MP condemned the arrest of the actress saying the authorities must address the issue and not shoot the messenger.

Abeyratne was today ordered to be remanded until 14th September by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

She was arrested by the Colombo North Crimes Division over her alleged involvement of forcibly entering the Presidential Secretariat in July and also damaging property.

Abeyratne was arrested just after she attended a demonstration staged in Battaramulla yesterday.

Damitha Abeyratne was a key member of the protest movement at Galle Face. (Colombo Gazette)