Damitha Abeyratne remanded

Actress turned activist Damitha Abeyratne has been ordered to be remanded until 14th September by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

She was arrested by the Colombo North Crimes Division over her alleged involvement of forcibly entering the Presidential Secretariat in July and also damaging property.

Abeyratne was arrested just after she attended a demonstration staged in Battaramulla yesterday.

Damitha Abeyratne was a key member of the protest movement at Galle Face.

Concerns were raised in Parliament today by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa over her arrest.

He appealed to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to intervene and secure her release.

The Government responded saying the legal process will be followed. (Colombo Gazette)