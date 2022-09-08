Businessman from Sri Lanka murdered in Philippines

A Sri Lankan businessman was shot dead by a still unidentified gunman along a busy street in Cotabato City in the Philippines.

Captain Kenneth Rosales, Cotabato City police station 1 commander, identified the victim as Mohamed Rifard Mohamed Siddeek, 46, a Sri Lankan national residing in Barangay Semba of Datu Odin Sinsuat town, Maguindanao.

Colonel Querubin Manalang Jr., Cotabato City police director, said a manhunt operation is still ongoing as of this posting.

Rosales said Siddeek had just alighted from his white mini-van along Don Rufino Alonzo Avenue in Barangay Poblacion Mother when a man approached him and opened fire without provocation.

Police found empty shells for caliber .45 pistol at the crime scene that is near the city mega market which is a densely populated area.

Witnesses told the Police that the gunman quickly fled on board a motorcycle driven by an accessory.

Civilians who know the victim said Siddeek was engaged in money lending and survived a gun attack in Barangay Broce of Datu Odin Sinsuat town last year. (Courtesy Inquirer.Net)