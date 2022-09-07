Union Assurance Wins Top Accolades for the Most Comprehensive Health Insurance Solution Health 360  

Enhancing its legacy of excellence, Union Assurance has won top accolades for its comprehensive Health insurance solution – Health 360. The awards recognised the Company’s industry-leading role as an innovative trailblazer driving product quality to new heights.

The awards won by Union Assurance for Health 360 were Sri Lanka’s Best Health Insurance Plan presented at the Insurance Alertss Excellence Awards 2021, and Health Insurance Initiative of the Year – Sri Lanka, presented at the Insurance Asia Awards 2021.

The Chief Executive Officer of Union Assurance, Jude Gomes, described the awards as a triumph for their strategy to offer the most innovative Health insurance solutions. He noted that Health 360 was a major breakthrough, providing comprehensive protection for the family across three generations, covering the policyholder’s spouse, children, and parents.

According to Mr. Gomes, the accolades by two prestigious awarding bodies recognised their commitment to helping consumers manage the ever-increasing cost of healthcare. He said that Health 360 gives policyholders access to the best treatment for themselves and their loved ones, without having to worry about affordability. “It is a truly visionary safety net that ensures health and well-being in these challenging times,” he added.

The Chief Technical Officer of Union Assurance, Rumesh Modarage, said Health 360 was designed as a one-stop solution unique in its range and scope. It offers benefits across three generations covering the policyholder’s spouse, children, and parents with a wealth of benefits, including hospital charges, surgery, dental and optical services, medication, and maternity services.

He added, “Health 360 is designed to help customers manage the rising cost of health care, especially given the unforeseen health needs. With a Health 360 solution, customers now have the liberty to obtain the best treatment without holding back owing to limitations in affordability.

Health 360 is the latest comprehensive health solution with many industry-first unique and novel features customised to suit the varying needs of Sri Lankans. It offers the highest age coverage, up to 75 years, and a cover limit of up to Rs. 60 million per year. It also provides in-built critical illness cover, outpatient and Ayurvedic hospitalisation cover, and includes coverage for vaccinations and investigations.

Moreover, the high levels of deductibles in the Health 360 cover ranging from Rs. 150,000 to Rs. 2,000,000 will assist customers to increase their health coverage at a reduced cost under this high medical inflation environment, ensuring the protection of their families.

Over the years, Union Assurance has earned acclaim for its customer-centric strategy and visionary outlook. The Company has focused on innovation to offer a new-age insurance experience, which is transforming Life Insurance in Sri Lanka with an array of best-in-class solutions.

Union Assurance is a part of the John Keells Group. It is among the most awarded Insurance companies in Sri Lanka, completing over three decades of success with a market capitalisation of Rs. 17.9 Bn, a Life Fund of Rs. 49.7 Bn, and an investment portfolio of Rs. 58.5 Bn as of March 2022. Set to empower the Sri Lankan Dream, Union Assurance offers Life Insurance solutions that cover education, health, investment, protection, and retirement needs of Sri Lankans. With an over 3,000-strong workforce, the Company has been recognised as a Great Place to Work© for nine consecutive years. Union Assurance continues to invest in people, products, and processes with a customer-centric focus to be responsive to emerging changes in the Life Insurance industry, with being the number one for Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) in Sri Lanka in 2021.