TNA MP says politics like cricket should be in hands of youth

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam says politics like cricket should be in the hands of youth.

Speaking in Parliament today, the MP urged the public to place the future of Sri Lankan politics in the hands of youth.

He congratulated the young Sri Lanka cricket team over their win against India in the Asia Cup cricket match yesterday.

The MP said that young cricketers are taking the country forward and similarly politics in Sri Lanka should be handed over to youth.

He said that youth can ensure change and take the country forward. (Colombo Gazette)