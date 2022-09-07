Sri Lanka thanks India for continued support

Sri Lanka today thanked India for the continued support given to the country.

The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay paid a courtesy call on Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena in Parliament today.

The Parliament media unit said that the cordial discussion between them focused on several matters of mutual interests.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake was also present on the occasion.

The development opportunities in tourism between the two countries and the expansion of higher education opportunities were discussed during the meeting

The Speaker extended his gratitude to the Government of India for its continued support to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)