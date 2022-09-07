Special category to increase fuel quota to be tested

A special category to increase the existing fuel quota is to be tested, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

He said that the National Fuel Pass QR system was reviewed this morning with the development partners and stakeholders.

The Minister said that a special category to increase the existing fuel quota will be tested on selected private and public sector entities this week.

Wijesekera said that a tourist fuel pass and a non-vehicle category will also be introduced next week.

The Minister further noted that a fuel station code will also be added to the SMS generated when obtaining fuel to prevent the illegal use of the National Fuel Pass QR system from next week.

Automated reports for fuel station dealers will be made available from today while a dashboard will also be made available to the public. (Colombo Gazette)