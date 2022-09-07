Public Finance Committee requested to probe coal procurement

The Public Finance Committee in Parliament has been requested to investigate the procurement of coal.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that he requested the Chairman of the Public Finance Committee Dr. Harsha de Silva to conduct an inquiry on the procurement of coal.

He claimed that false allegations raised against the awarded tender has raised questions on the transparency and pricing.

Wijesekera said that Lanka Coal Company had called for tenders for the procurement of 4.500,000 MT of +/- 10% coal in line with the Government procurement guidelines.

The Minister said that despite the proper procedure being followed there are widespread allegations about the process followed.

The Minister urged the Public Finance Committee to expedite the inquiry into the process followed on an urgent basis. (Colombo Gazette)