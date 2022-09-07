Circular to be issued to check school bags for drugs

A circular is to be issued to check school bags for drugs, Education Minister Susil Premajayantha told Parliament today.

He said that the bags of children had been checked in the past at school gates but that procedure was not being followed anymore.

As a result, he said that a circular will be issued to ensure Government schools check the bags of school children.

The Minister said that there are fears drugs are being smuggled into schools hidden inside sweets or other items.

He was responding to a question raised by MP, the venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero.

Premajayantha said that various forms of drugs are believed to be in circulation in the country.

The Minister said there are fears attempts are being made to smuggle the drugs into school.

He said that parents and teachers must be on alert over the use of drugs by children in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)