Actress Damitha Abeyratne has been arrested over her involvement in the recent protests.

Abeyratne was arrested just after she attended a demonstration staged in Battaramulla today.

She has been arrested for entering the Presidential Secretariat and damaging property.

Damitha Abeyratne was a key member of the protest movement at Galle Face.

A number of protesters who were part of the Galle Face ‘Gota Go Gama’ campaign had been arrested over the past several weeks. (Colombo Gazette)