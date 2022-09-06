Some clauses in 22nd Amendment inconsistent with Constitution

The Supreme Court has found that some clauses in the draft Bill of the 22nd Amendment are inconsistent with the Constitution.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed Parliament today about the determination.

The draft Bill of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution was challenged in the Supreme Court.

The petitioners claimed that some clauses in the draft amendment are against the provisions of the Constitution.

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution was presented to Parliament by Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe last month.

Cabinet has already approved the draft proposal of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)