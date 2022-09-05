The future of shopping in Kandy: Softlogic launches ODEL Mall

Softlogic Holdings PLC announced the launch of its newest retail development – ‘ODEL Mall Kandy’, on September 2, 2022.

The 91,414 sq ft retail development is poised to be Kandy’s most sought-after state-of-the-art, premium lifestyle shopping destination situated at the heart of Sri Lanka’s hill capital.

Located at No. 377, Sirimavo Bandaranaike Mawatha, Peradeniya Road, Kandy, the retail development will house a premium collection of Softlogic’s most celebrated brands such as ODEL (the largest fashion retailer in Sri Lanka, that hosts an array of world renowned international fashion, jewellery, skincare and lifestyle brands); Baskin Robbins (the world’s largest chain of specialty ice cream operating over 5,000 parlours in 50+ countries); GLOMARK (Sri Lanka’s first inspirational global market which aims at revolutionising the country’s modern retail trade landscape; and POPEYES (one of the world’s leading fast-food chains)

The retail mall will in-turn launch two fast-popular brands, for the first time in Kandy – GLOMARK – which houses the widest selection of items sourced across the globe and uses the best of modern storage facilities, design and upgraded technology for a superlative consumer experience; and POPEYE’s – known for its signature slow cook method where fresh, locally sourced, chicken is marinated for 12 hours with a rich blend of proprietary seasoning and spices, and thereafter hand battered and breaded to produce chicken that is juicy on the inside while retaining a crispier crust on the outside, transporting customer taste buds to the wholesome goodness of Louisiana.

Commenting on the announcement, Chairman, Softlogic Holdings PLC – Ashok Pathirage stated: “We are pleased to announce the launch of ODEL Mall Kandy, which has been met with much excitement and support by the local community within Kandy and Kurunegala. Through the introduction of the mall, we look to enhance the retail and entertainment experiences available to both residents and tourists of this sacred and famous city.”

Aimed at providing its customers with access to fashion brands, food outlets, and a range of frozen confectionery, as well as the convenience of access to essential daily goods, the mall houses a multi-parking facility for approximately 200 vehicles.

Phase two of the mall will see the addition of a Softlogic Max (housing world-class consumer electronics and furniture), a multiplex cinema and additional global fashion brands and local merchants.