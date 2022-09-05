Litro reduces price of domestic gas

Litro Gas has reduced the price of domestic gas from today, the company said.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 113 with effect from midnight today (Monday).

Litro also said that the price of a 5 kg Litro gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 45 and a 2.3 kg cylinder by Rs. 21.

With the price revision the new price of a 12.5 kg Litro gas cylinder will be Rs. 4,551, a 5 kg cylinder Rs. 1,827 and 2.3 kg cylinder Rs. 848.

Litro said that the price revision has been done according to a pricing formula. (Colombo Gazette)