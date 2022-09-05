Hilton Colombo welcomes Mid-Autumn Festival with an oriental feast

Hilton Colombo ushers in the Mid-Autumn season with an authentic Cantonese and Szechuan Culinary Experience at latest outlet, Emperor’s Wok.

The special mid – autumn festive menu consists of 18 authentic dishes highlighting the very best of what Cantonese and Szechuan cuisine has to offer. The oriental feast puts a focus on the sweet and succulent giant freshwater prawns with menu highlights such as the Smoky Wok Seared Freshwater Prawn with Creamy Spicy Coconut Sauce & Kaffir Lime and Traditional Cantonese Steamed Giant Freshwater Prawn with Savory Golden Garlic Sauce & Vermicelli Glass noodles.

A variety of fish, pork and chicken dishes are also available on this year’s festive menu including a Steamed Grouper Fish with Spicy Black Bean Sauce, Steamed Chicken with Dang Gui Herbal, Wolfberry & Shaoxing Wine, Szechuan Water Boiled Tender Sliced Pork with Spicy Chili Oil Broth as well as a selection of Dim Sum to savor with loved ones.

“A wonderful opportunity for families to be together under the full moon is the mid-autumn festival. As we enjoy the delicious treats the season has to offer, let’s take this moment to be thankful for the moments shared with our loved ones”, comments Chef Lai Chai Ming (Chinese Head Chef at the Hilton Colombo).

The festive menu runs from the 1st – 10th September 2022.

For reservations or more information call – +94 0768185133 / +94 011 2492 492

Email – eatdrinkcolombo@hilton.com

