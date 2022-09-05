CBK slams SLFP after giving blessings to new party

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga (CBK) today slammed the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) after giving her blessings to the New Sri Lanka Freedom Party.

The ‘Nawa Lanka Nidahas Pakshaya’ led by Kumara Welgama. declared open its party office in Battaramulla today.

Kumaratunga, who attended the event, told reporters that there was no more an SLFP.

She slammed the SLFP leadership for making amendments to the party constitution giving more powers to the party leader.

The former President said that the party is not following its policies anymore.

She said that there are only some mad men in the party now.

Kumaratunga also said that she will continue to work for the people. (Colombo Gazette)