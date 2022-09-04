SLPP National List seat on offer for Gotabaya

A National List seat in Parliament of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has been offered to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, if he decides to continue in politics.

Rajapaksa has so far not indicated any intention to continue in politics after being forced out of office in July.

SLPP National List MP Seetha Arambepola said that she is prepared to offer her seat to the former President.

However, she said that the matter has not been formally discussed as yet.

Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapaksa, who met the former President yesterday (Saturday), said that he had not discussed anything related to his future in politics.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned to Sri Lanka early last morning after fleeing the country in July.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned from his post in July after thousands of protesters gathered in Colombo and stormed the President’s House in Colombo.

Several SLPP members, including Cabinet Ministers, were at the airport to welcome the former President. (Colombo Gazette)