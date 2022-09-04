New political alliance formed by independent groups

A new political alliance was formed today by some independent groups in Parliament, which includes MPs Wimal Weerawansa, Udaya Gammanpila, Vasudeva Nanayakkara and Tissa Vitharana.

The ‘Supreme Lanka Coalition’ was launched at the National Youth Council premises in Maharagama today.

Former Minister Weerawansa will act as the Chairman of the new alliance and Dr. G. Weerasinghe the Secretary.

Others in the alliance include the Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero, MP Gevindu Kumaratunga, Jayantha Samaraweera, Mohamed Muzammil and Weerasumana Weerasinghe.

The new alliance is to contest future elections. (Colombo Gazette)