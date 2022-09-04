Namal notes strong bond between TMVP and MR

Former Minister Namal Rajapaksa today noted the strong bonds between the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP) and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The former Minister tweeted saying that he attended the convention of the party in Batticaloa today.

“Since it’s inception as a political party the TMVP has maintained a strong alliance with all HE @PresRajapaksa led govts. It was an honor to attend the convention of the party earlier in #Batticaloa today on the invitation of Hon. Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan,” Namal Rajapaksa tweeted.

The TMVP consists of some members who were earlier part of the LTTE.

The TMVP was accused in the past of being involved in human rights abuses.

A former spokesman of the TMVP had also alleged that there were links between the TMVP and the Easter Sunday attacks.

The TMVP has, however, denied the allegations. (Colombo Gazette)