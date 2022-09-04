FC soldier martyred in Bajaur blast

A Frontier Crops (FC) soldier was martyred while another injured in a remote-controlled bomb blast on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials, the two personnel were targeted by a roadside bomb when they were on routine patrol in Yousafabad area. The martyred soldier was identified as Lance Naik Mujahid Shah, the officials added. The deceased and the wounded were later shifted to Khar District Headquarters Hospital.

Talking to reporters, District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan said a search operation was under way to arrest the attackers.

The funeral prayer of the martyred soldier was offered at Bajaur Scouts’ Headquarters in Khar, which was attended by senior civil and military officials.

The attack took place three days after the end of eight-day-long ‘peace sit-in’ held by JUI-F over the deteriorating law and order situation in the area.

Backed by political parties, civil society, youths and traders’ organisations, the sit-in ended after the district administration signed an agreement with the organisers to improve the law and order situation. (Dawn)