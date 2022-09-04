China’s Growing Nuclear Arsenal Poses Threat to Indo-Pacific Stability

China’s accelerating pace of its nuclear buildup could enable it to have up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, according to a report released by the US Department of Defense. The report stated that China could plan to have at least 1,000 warheads by 2030, exceeding the US initial projection in 2020. “The PRC has already established a nascent ‘nuclear triad’ with the development of a nuclear-capable air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM) and improvement of its ground and sea-based nuclear capabilities,” it stated.

The only nation increasing the nuclear arsenal right now is the PRC (People’s Republic of China),” said Admiral John Aquilino, the US Indo-Pacific Commander. He recently disclosed that China had “300 nuclear silos going in” at a press conference in Indonesia.

The US Indo-Pacific Commander has warned that China’s growing nuclear arsenal threatens the region’s stability, with Beijing pursuing “the largest military buildup in history” since World War II. Adm. Aquilino made the remarks following China’s opposition to Australia, UK, and US (AUKUS) defence pact, which will arm Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. Beijing said it poses nuclear proliferation risks. “If you’d like to talk about nuclear weapons and the concern for a nuclear arms race, all you have to do is look into the PRC (People’s Republic of China),” Aquilino observed.

Aquilino was in Indonesia for the Super Garuda Shield Exercise, an annual joint military exercise to improve regional cooperation. More than 5,000 troops from the United States, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, and Australia participated in the drill, which was held from 1st August to 14. India, Canada, France, Malaysia, South Korea, Papua New Guinea, Timor Leste, and the United Kingdom joined as observer nations.

Beijing had accused the AUKUS nations of taking no notice of “serious nuclear proliferation risks”, warning that it could undermine “peace and security in the region.” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a press briefing on 29th July that sharing nuclear information shouldn’t be allowed unless all stakeholders in the International Atomic Energy Agency agreed and if the body had oversight of the deal.

The comments from Beijing come as the United Nations holds its Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons between 1st August to 26, which will be scrutinising AUKUS after China and Indonesia submitted review requests. But Australia has said that its commitment to the treaty hasn’t wavered, which is why the country will obtain the weapons in the most transparent way possible.

Australian Assistant Defense Minister Tim Ayres told the conference on 2nd August that he is working with the international nuclear regulator and community to maintain “a nuclear weapons-free and independent Pacific.” “All three (AUKUS) partners are committed to upholding our legal obligations and strengthening the integrity of the non-proliferation regime. We will not simply uphold but strengthen the regime’s integrity,” he said.

Australia, the US, and the UK, in a joint working paper to the Conference, have said that all three countries are committed to transferring the top-secret technology in a way that accords with the highest possible non-proliferation standards, including the provision of “complete, welded power units” to Australia so they do not need to conduct uranium enrichment or fuel fabrication. (iffras.org/)