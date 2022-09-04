Another shooting incident results in one death

Another shooting incident has resulted in the death of an individual in Pitigala.

The Police said that a 31-year-old man was shot dead in Thalgaswala in the Pitigala area.

The shooting incident had taken place last night (Saturday) when the victim was returning home.

The victim had succumbed to his injuries on admission to the Karapitiya Hospital.

According to the Police, the victim provided loans to the public on interest.

Several shooting incidents have been reported across the country over the past couple of months. (Colombo Gazette)