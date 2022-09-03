Mobile companies increase data and pay-TV tariffs

Mobile companies announced an increase in data and pay-TV tariffs from Monday.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) approved the tariff increase for all mobile, fixed-line, broadband, value added services and pay-TV services.

A 20% increase has been approved for mobile, fixed and broadband services and 25% increase for pay-TV services.

TRCSL said the Value-Added Tax (VAT) for telecommunication services and pay-TV services will be increased from 12% to 15% from Monday 5th September. (Colombo Gazette)

