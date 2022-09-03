Loaf of bread likely to cost Rs. 300

A loaf of bread is likely to cost Rs. 300, the All-Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association said.

The association said that the price of a loaf of bread will need to be increased owing to the soaring price of wheat flour.

The All-Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association said that no final decision has been taken to increase the price of a loaf of bread.

The Association urged the Government to address the shortage of wheat flour in the country.

The All-Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association said that if the wheat flour issue is not resolved then the price of a loaf of bread will need to be increased to Rs. 300. (Colombo Gazette)