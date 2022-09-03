Government gives GR house at Malalasekara Mawatha

The Government has given ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa a house at Malalasekara Mawatha in Colombo 7.

Rajapaksa moved into the house after arriving in Sri Lanka today.

According to reports, the former President had wanted to move to his residence in Mirihana after returning to Sri Lanka today.

However, Rajapaksa, who was forced to leave Sri Lanka in July following mass protests, was urged by the Government to move into the house at at Malalasekara Mawatha for security reasons.

Rajapaksa arrived in Sri Lanka early this morning from Thailand and was greeted by a number of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) members, including some Cabinet Ministers.

He was driven from the airport to the house at Malalasekara Mawatha under tight security.

A number of MPs and others visited Rajapaksa in Colombo this afternoon. (Colombo Gazette)