Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns to Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned to Sri Lanka today after fleeing the country in July.

The former President arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned from his post in July after thousands of protesters gathered in Colombo and stormed the President’s House in Colombo.

Rajapaksa flew into Singapore from the Maldives on July 14 after fleeing Sri Lanka and tendered his resignation shortly after his arrival in Singapore.

From Singapore the former President moved to Thailand.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) had said recently that Gotabaya Rajapaksa is entitled to protection and should be allowed to return to the country.

The HRCSL said that it had received complaints over alleged threats to the life of the former President and his family.

The Commission said that Rajapaksa is entitled to the protection of the law to a safe return to the country and recommended that the Government provide adequate protection to his family to return to the country. (Colombo Gazette)