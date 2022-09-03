China ready to work with other countries to support Sri Lanka

China says it is ready to work with other countries to support Sri Lanka.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China has paid close attention to the difficulties and challenges faced by Sri Lanka.

He said that China has provided help to Sri Lanka’s socioeconomic development to the best of its capacity.

“China supports relevant financial institutions in consulting with Sri Lanka for proper solutions,” he added.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that China is ready to work with the relevant countries and international financial institutions to continue to play a positive role in supporting Sri Lanka’s response to the current difficulties and efforts to ease the debt burden and realize sustainable development.

His comments came after Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki urged all creditor nations to discuss Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring, after the crisis-hit South Asian nation reached a loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

“It’s important for all creditor nations, including China and India, to gather to discuss Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring,” Suzuki told a news conference.

Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF for a loan of about $2.9 billion. (Colombo Gazette)