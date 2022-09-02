Sri Lankan born Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez served notice by Delhi Police

Sri Lankan born Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been served notice by the Delhi Police for questioning on September 12 in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

She has also been summoned by a Delhi court on September 26 in connection with the same case.

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money trail in the ₹ 200 crore extortion case, named Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused. The actor was named an accused in the supplementary chargesheet filed in the Delhi court by the probe agency.

During a face-to-face questioning with the conman in October last year, Jacqueline Fernandez told the Enforcement Directorate or ED he introduced himself as the “owner of the Sun TV and nephew of Jayalalithaa”,

The Delhi Police had arrested Chandrashekhar for allegedly extorting around ₹ 215 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivender Singh, members of the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy. The probe agency has arrested eight people in the case till now, including Chandrashekhar’s wife Leena Maria Paul, Pinky Irani and also filed two chargesheets.

In its first chargesheet, the ED mentioned how Chandrashekhar used the allegedly laundered money. He gave the actor gifts worth ₹ 5.71 crore from the sum he swindled.

Jacqueline Fernandez, during the face-off with the conman, said she received four bags from Gucci, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Dior, three shoes from Louis Vuitton and Louboutin, two outfits from Gucci, perfumes, four cats, a Mini Cooper, two diamond earrings and a multi colored diamond bracelet.

The ED has alleged the actor was aware the gifts were bought from the proceeds of the crime. Her lawyer, however, claimed she was a “victim of a conspiracy” (NDTV)