SJB and SLPP rebels decide to boycott budget vote

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the rebel MPs of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) have decided to boycott the vote on the 2022 interim-budget.

The SLPP rebel group consists of 13 MPs who crossed over to the opposition this week.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe presented the interim-budget to Parliament this week which meets the expectations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The President said that the interim-budget will also pave the way for a new budget in 2023.

Parliament had debated the interim-budget proposals over the past couple of days. (Colombo Gazette)