Litro to slash price of domestic gas

Litro is to slash the price of domestic gas on Monday, Litro Gas Lanka Limited announced today.

Muditha Peiris, the Chairman of Litro Gas Lanka Limited said that a decision has been taken to reduce the price of domestic gas from midnight on Monday.

He said that the price will be reduced based on the gas pricing formula.

Peiris said that over 5 million Litro Gas cylinders have been distributed to the market.

He said that 95 percent of Litro Gas distributors now have gas supplies to market.

Muditha Peiris also said that they hope to reactivate the Litro Gas home delivery app. (Colombo Gazette)