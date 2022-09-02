Interim-budget for 2022 passed

The interim-budget for 2022 was passed by Parliament today.

The second reading of the budget was passed with 120 MPs voting for it, 5 against and 43 MPs abstaining.

The third reading was passed with amendments, without a vote.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the rebel MPs of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) had decided to boycott the vote on the 2022 interim-budget.

The SLPP rebel group consists of 13 MPs who crossed over to the opposition this week.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe presented the interim-budget to Parliament this week which meets the expectations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). (Colombo Gazette)