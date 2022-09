An individual was shot dead in Middeniya last night, the Police said today.

The Police said that the shooting had taken place in Sathosmathagama in Middeniya.

Unidentified gunman had opened fire killing a 47-year-old man while he was returning home on a motorcycle.

The Police had said this week that 26 shooting incidents had been reported in Sri Lanka over the past three months.

According to the Police, 30 people were shot dead in Sri Lanka since 31 May. (Colombo Gazette)