Anura Kumara exposes President’s jumbo media unit

National People’s Power (NPP) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake today exposed the jumbo media unit of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Speaking in Parliament today, Dissanayake said that the President has recruited a large media unit for which the staff are getting paid salaries, provided vehicles and are given fuel.

He said the President must come out and reveal the exact number of employees in his media unit and their role.

The NPP Leader also said that the President must reveal the role given to each employee, their salary and the work they have done so far.

Dissanayake revealed the names of several of the employees in the President’s media unit, among who are a number of journalists. (Colombo Gazette)