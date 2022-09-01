Two accused over assassination of Jeyaraj Fernandopulle acquitted

Two people, a former cop and a former LTTE cadre, who were accused over the assassination of former Minister Jeyaraj Fernandopulle, were acquitted today.

The Gampaha Magistrate acquitted former Gampaha Superintendent of Police (SP) Lakshman Cooray and former LTTE cadre Selvaraja Kirubakaran.

Both had earlier been indicted over the murder of Fernandopulle and 15 others on 06 April, 2008.

A suicide bomber had carried out the attack in Weliweriya.

Fernandopulle was attending a sports event when the attack took place.

Speaking to reporters after the court ruling today, Fernandopulle’s wife Sudarshini Fernandopulle said that she was neither happy nor sad over the verdict.

She said that she will accept the court ruling.