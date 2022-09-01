Officials told to address fuel, gas and paddy issues

The President’s Office has instructed the relevant officials to provide prompt solutions to the issues related to fuel, gas and paddy in the country.

Chief of Staff to the President and Senior Advisor to the President on National Security, Sagala Ratnayake, issued these instructions during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat today (01).

Discussions were held with officials from the Petroleum Corporation regarding the issues on the purchase and distribution of fuel.

Ratnayake directed the officials to resolve the issue while giving priority to kerosene.

The rising price of rice and the provision of a guaranteed price to the paddy farmer was also discussed during the meeting.

Discussions were held with the heads of the Paddy Marketing Board and the heads of State Banks regarding the problems faced by the Paddy Marketing Board in purchasing paddy.

The Senior Advisor to the President instructed the officials to speed up the purchase of paddy and to improve the paddy storage facilities.

The current gas crisis was also discussed at the meeting and necessary steps were taken to resolve the existing problems related to the purchasing, import and distribution of gas.

Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera, Member of Parliament Nimal Lanza, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Senior Economic Adviser to the President R.H.S. Samaratunga and a group of heads of government institutions and heads of banks in the fuel, gas and paddy sectors attended the discussion. (Colombo Gazette)