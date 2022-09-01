Gotabaya expected to return on Saturday

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to return to Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka following mass protests staged against him.

The former President fled to the Maldives and then Singapore and Thailand.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) had said recently that Gotabaya Rajapaksa is entitled to protection and should be allowed to return to the country.

The HRCSL said that it had received complaints over alleged threats to the life of the former President and his family.

The commission said that Rajapaksa is entitled to the protection of the law to a safe return to the country and recommends that the Government provide adequate protection to his family to return to the country.

The HRCSL expressed these views to President Ranil Wickremesinghe. (Colombo Gazette)