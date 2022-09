The prices of cigarettes have been increased from today in line with the increase in the Value-Added Tax (VAT).

The prices of cigarettes have been increased by Rs. 3.00, Rs. 5.00, Rs. 10.00 and Rs. 15.00 each.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had announced an increase in the VAT from 12% to 15% with effect from today.

The increase was announced in the interim-budget presented to Parliament this week. (Colombo Gazette)