Red alert issued for several parts of the country

A red alert has been issued for several parts of the country with over 150mm of rain expected today.

The Department of Meteorology said that a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka has resulted in the heavy rain being experienced in most parts of the country.

In a weather update issued at 7am today, the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre of the Department of Meteorology said that heavy rain above 150mm may occur at some places in the Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces today.

People living in hilly areas (particularly landslide prone areas) and low-lying areas in river basins have been requested to be vigilant.

Drivers and people using roads in the hilly areas have also been requested to be vigilant.

The public have been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

The Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre also alerted the public to beware of fallen trees and power lines. (Colombo Gazette)