PM assures PTA will not be used to arrest protesters

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena assured Parliament today that the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) will not be used to arrest protesters.

Instead, he said that existing laws will be used to maintain peace in the country.

He said this in response to a question raised by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa over the Police crackdown on a protest staged by university students and others yesterday.

The Prime Minister said that those arrested yesterday have not been arrested under the PTA.

He also said that while the protesters had informed the Police about the protest they had later changed the route of the protest march.

The Police fired tear gas and water on the protest in Maradana yesterday.

The Police blocked the road and prevented the protesters from heading towards Town Hall.

The protesters sat on the road while marching towards Town Hall.

The Police then fired tear gas and water and dispersed the protesters. The Police also arrested at least 25 protesters. (Colombo Gazette)