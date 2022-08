Daham Sirisena, son of former President Maithripala Sirisena, has been appointed as a party organiser of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

Daham Sirisena has been appointed as the SLFP organiser for Polonnaruwa West.

He accepted his appointment letter from SLFP leader Maithripala Sirisena.

In a Facebook post Daham Sirisena said that he will use his new appointment to work for the people.

He also thanked the party leadership and others who had placed their faith on him. (Colombo Gazette)