Mahinda attends meeting to discuss future of SLPP

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa attended a meeting held in Colombo today with Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) members.

MPs Rohitha Abeygunawardena and Namal Rajapaksa were among those who attended the meeting.

The SLPP has had several such meetings in other parts of the country as well.

The SLPP said that the meetings focused on the current political situation in the country and the future of the party.

The SLPP has been facing several issues within the party, especially after the economic crisis forced both Mahinda Rajapaksa and Gotabaya Rajapaksa out of office. (Colombo Gazette)