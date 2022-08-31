Lotus Tower to commence operations in September

The Lotus Tower is to finally commence operations with the President’s Office saying it will open on 15th September, 2022.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said that locals will be able to enter the tower by purchasing a ticket for Rs. 500 (normal) or Rs. 2,000 (fast pass) while foreign passport holders will need to pay USD 20.

The public who purchase a ticket for Rs. 2,000 will be able to enter the building without standing in a queue and can visit the top of the tower on multiple occasions while those who purchase a Rs. 500 ticket are allowed to visit the top of the tower only once.

The tower was opened to select invitees on 16 September 2019 by then President Maithripala Sirisena, seven years after work on the project commenced.

The 350-meter-high, multi-functional transmission, television and telecommunication tower is currently the country’s tallest structure.

The project was funded by the Export Import Bank of China (EXIM). (Colombo Gazette)