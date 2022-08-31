Group of SLPP MPs led by G.L cross over to the opposition

A group of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs led by former Minister Professor G.L Peiris crossed over to the opposition benches in Parliament today.

Professor G.L Peiris said that former Ministers Dullas Alahapperuma, Dilan Perera and Nalaka Godahewa are among those who have decided to sit with the opposition.

Others who have decided to sit with the opposition are MPs Charitha Herath and Channa Jayasumana.

The names of a total of 13 SLPP MPs were mentioned by the former Foreign Minister as those who will sit with the opposition.

Alahapperuma had recently contested for the Presidency with the support of Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa but lost to Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Professor G.L Pieris had openly supported the candidacy of Alahapperuma despite a majority in the SLPP backing Wickremesinghe.

Professor G.L Pieris is still the Chairman of the SLPP. (Colombo Gazette)