CAA imposes conditions on 48 items

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has issued conditions on the import, storing, and marketing of 48 items.

The Chairman of the CAA Shantha Niriella issued a gazette notice by virtue of the powers vested in him under sub-paragraph (ii) of paragraph (b) of Sub-section (1) of Section 10 of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 9 of 2003.

In the gazette notice he says any class of manufacturers of the listed items who engages in manufacturing, marketing, storing, selling and stocking of the goods should manufacture, market, store, sell and stock such goods subject to the conditions specified in the notice.

Any class of traders who engages in importing, marketing, storing, selling and stocking of the goods specified in the list should import, market, store, sell and stock such goods subject to the conditions specified in the notice.

The conditions include ensuring the goods demanded by a consumer or any person be supplied within a reasonable period and without delay.

The gazette notice also states that the maximum of manufacturing capacity should be maintained unless there is no sufficient raw material, labour or machinery in possession or control of the manufacturer, or where any other factor does not affect the manufacturing process.

Click here for gazette notice

(Colombo Gazette)