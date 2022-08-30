Protest march staged in Colombo against State terror

A protest march led by university students was staged in Colombo today against State terrorism.

The protest march commenced from Maradana today with the participation of university students, activists and others.

A large number of people took part in the protest march which commenced just after President Ranil Wickremesinghe had concluded presenting the interim-budget in Parliament.

The protesters called for an end to State terrorism and also demanded that the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) be abolished.

They also demanded the release of activists arrested and detained by the Police. (Colombo Gazette)